Several levels of an Elgin multi-storey car park have been closed on safety grounds after structural defects were found.

Moray Council said specialist contractors discovered defects affecting the structural integrity of concrete supports at the St Giles Centre.

Levels three to six have been closed, taking 177 parking spaces out of action.

Levels one and two, where there are 93 spaces, remain open.

The council's transportation manager Nicola Moss said it had a duty to ensure the safety of the public.

It is not yet known when it could fully re-open.

The local authority apologised to motorists for the inconvenience.