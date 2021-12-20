In pictures: Tower of Light at Dumfries Museum
- Published
A former windmill in southern Scotland was lit up by 1,000 candles as part of a special midwinter celebration at the weekend.
The Tower of Light event at Dumfries Museum had to be cancelled last year due to Covid.
However, organisers The Stove Network were able to stage its return on Sunday evening to "shine a light in the darkness of midwinter".
The lighting was put in place in daylight before the "full effect of the installation" was seen as darkness fell.
The windmill was built on the site in Maxwelltown in the late 18th Century.
It was later converted into an observatory and a Camera Obscura was installed in the 1830s which remains in operation and allows spectacular views over the town.
The main hall of the museum was built in the 1860s and a further extension was added more recently in 1981.
Organisers said they hoped the Tower of Light event had provided a "much needed escape from the gloom of the pandemic".