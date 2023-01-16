Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night.

About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions.

Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said a "small" two-hour increase to 00:00-06:00 would be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday., external

Both the Labour and Liberal Democrat opposition have raised concerns about safety.