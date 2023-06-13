London Ambulance Service facing pressure not seen since pandemic

London Ambulance Service (LAS) says it is facing demand not seen regularly since the peak of the pandemic.

It comes as the hot weather, thunderstorms, pollen count and pollution have caused a spike in people having breathing difficulties, LAS says.

On Monday, 529 patients reported suffered breathing difficulties - double the number from a week ago.

In total, the service received 7,751 999 calls, almost as many as the 8,041 on New Year's Eve.