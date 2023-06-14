Five people have appeared in court charged with crimes in connection with the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked while exercising along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, on 12 January 2022.

Two men and three women were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday and brought before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday.

Marek Puska and Lucia Istokova, both 34 and 35-year-old Lubomir Puska were charged with withholding information on dates between 12 January 2022 and 27 January 2022.

Jozefina Grundzova, 33, and Viera Gaziova, 38, were charged with impeding the arrest of an alleged offender on dates between 12 and 14 January 2022.

The court has imposed reporting restrictions on publishing address details for all of the accused.

All five, who are Slovakian, were provided with an interpreter for the court hearing, RTE reports, external.