Lorry spills load of dog food on A14
Considerable delays are expected after a lorry shed its load of dog food on the A14 in Suffolk.
A collision involved two lorries on the westbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds.
One of the two lanes was closed between junction 41 at Risby and junction 40 at Tuddenham, resulting in several miles of congestion.
National Highways, external said that normal traffic conditions were expected to return at some point in the afternoon.
The agency said in a tweet, external it had begun the clean-up and recovery of the vehicles, but it was likely to take some time.
