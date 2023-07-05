Considerable delays are expected after a lorry shed its load of dog food on the A14 in Suffolk.

A collision involved two lorries on the westbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds.

One of the two lanes was closed between junction 41 at Risby and junction 40 at Tuddenham, resulting in several miles of congestion.

National Highways, external said that normal traffic conditions were expected to return at some point in the afternoon.