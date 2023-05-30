A memorial service has been held to mark the 80th anniversary of Torquay's deadliest day of World War Two.

On 30 May 1943 during the bombing raid 45 people died in the St Marychurch and Hele areas.

Of the victims, 21 were children at a Sunday school.

John Phillips, who was five at the time, still lives in Marychurch, and said he narrowly avoided death.