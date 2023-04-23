More regular trains through North East planned
At a glance
Train services between Newcastle and Middlesbrough are to become more regular
Train operator Northern said there would be more direct trains with three services every two hours
Plans for the improved timetable have been slightly delayed
- Published
Rail services running through the north-east of England are to become more regular.
Train operator Northern said it would run three direct services every two hours between Middlesbrough and Newcastle.
However, plans for the improved timetable have been delayed until a new platform is built at Hartlepool station.
Northern regional director Kerry Peters said the extra services would be brought in “at the earliest opportunity”.
They were dependent on increased platform availability at Hartlepool "which is an infrastructure project outside of our control”, Ms Peters said.
'Still welcome'
Just one train per hour currently runs in either direction between Newcastle and Middlesbrough and stops at Heworth, Sunderland, Seaham, Horden, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew, Billingham, Stockton and Thornaby.
It had been hoped the new direct timetable would be introduced this summer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Transport North East managing director Tobyn Hughes told the North East Joint Transport Committee that, although the increase in train frequency would not happen until the autumn, it was "still welcome and a step towards improved services”.
Network Rail said it was always due to complete Hartlepool's £12m new platform in “late summer”.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.