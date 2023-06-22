Man stabbed weeks after teen killing on same road
A man in his 40s has been wounded with a knife, close to an area where a teenager was fatally stabbed.
The victim was approached near to KFC on Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, in Northampton, between 16:40 and 17:55 BST on Wednesday, Northamptonshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in his side.
In March, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, was fatally stabbed on the same stretch of road.
Two boys, aged 14 and 16, have pleaded not guilty to his murder and are due to stand trial.
They were remanded to youth detention accommodation and trial date was set for 10 July.
