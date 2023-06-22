A man in his 40s has been wounded with a knife, close to an area where a teenager was fatally stabbed.

The victim was approached near to KFC on Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, in Northampton, between 16:40 and 17:55 BST on Wednesday, Northamptonshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in his side.

In March, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, was fatally stabbed on the same stretch of road.