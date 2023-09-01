A council is to examine how "cleanliness" can be improved in Ipswich town centre.

A motion was approved by the borough council to look into how to change the perception of the area.

It will see a task group created to investigate how the issue can be tackled.

The proposal was passed at a meeting of the council on Thursday.

Cathy Frost, of the Holywells ward in the town, said: “I’m hearing the town is dirty on a daily basis."

Despite complaints, the meeting heard councillors believed there was an inaccurate "perception" of the town, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Tim Lockington, of the town's St Margaret’s ward, said: “It’s how we make the perception closer to the reality and then make the reality as good as it can be.”

Councillor Lee Reynolds called for investment in projects to enhance town centre appearance.