A race organiser hopes a rebranded half-marathon can help "showcase" a town.

The Amazing Northampton Run will be held on 17 September, with a record 1,300 runners signed up.

The event, which was previously known simply as the Northampton Half-Marathon, was first held in 2013.

The 13.1 mile (21.1km) route will begin and end in the town centre and pass by the town’s three premier sports clubs.