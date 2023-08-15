UK's largest opencast coalmine gives closure date
The UK's biggest opencast coalmine will close on 30 November this year, its operator has confirmed.
Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd, which runs Ffos-y-Fran in Merthyr Tydfil, has submitted a notification to the Welsh government confirming the closure date.
It comes after its planning permission ran out in September 2022 and its appeal for more time was refused by the local council.
All site employees, of which there are about 180, will be made redundant.
The company said it was currently “dealing with the human fall-out from this sad announcement” and would be making no further comment.
Coal extraction at the mine began in 2007 on a 15-year licence.
Merthyr council previously gave it until the end of July to stop all coal extraction, after its application for more time was refused in April on climate grounds.
Opponents to the use of the mine argued its continued operation was unlawful.