The UK's biggest opencast coalmine will close on 30 November this year, its operator has confirmed.

Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd, which runs Ffos-y-Fran in Merthyr Tydfil, has submitted a notification to the Welsh government confirming the closure date.

It comes after its planning permission ran out in September 2022 and its appeal for more time was refused by the local council.

All site employees, of which there are about 180, will be made redundant.