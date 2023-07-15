Man in his 60s dies after hitting ditch in Donegal
At a glance
A man has died after striking a ditch at Tooban on Friday.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
A female passenger not injured in the incident.
A man in his 60s has died after his car struck a ditch in County Donegal.
It happened at about 16:30 local time on the R238 at Tooban on Friday.
The male driver was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but died from his injuries. A post-mortem examination is to be carried out.
A female passenger, in her early 60s, was not injured during the collision.
The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators with diversions in place.
Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.