Limousine being towed away City of Wolverhampton Council

A limousine with mechanical faults was seized after it was suspected to be stolen

At a glance

  • Two prom vehicles have been seized and three others must be repaired in Wolverhampton

  • West Midlands Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stopped a Hummer and suspected stolen limousine during a joint operation

  • The limousine was not insured and had several mechanical faults

  • City of Wolverhampton Council says people should be "vigilant" and check vehicle companies to make sure they are trusted

Two prom vehicles have been seized and three others have been ordered off the road until they are fixed.

West Midlands Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stopped a Hummer and a suspected stolen limousine during the joint operation in Wolverhampton.

The Hummer was incorrectly insured and had two illegal front tyres, while the limousine was not insured and had several mechanical faults.

City of Wolverhampton Council said people should be "vigilant" and check vehicle companies to make sure they were trusted.

Prohibition notices were issued about three vehicles with mechanical faults and a minibus driver was fined £400 for exceeding his permitted driving hours.

“Unlicensed drivers or vehicles could put your child and their friends at risk," said Councillor Craig Collingswood.

"We want to ensure that parents can feel confident that the vehicle taking them to their well-deserved celebrations is fully insured and licensed."

City of Wolverhampton College

City of Wolverhampton Council says people should be "vigilant" and check vehicle companies to make sure they are trusted

