Unlicensed prom vehicles seized by council
At a glance
Two prom vehicles have been seized and three others must be repaired in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stopped a Hummer and suspected stolen limousine during a joint operation
The limousine was not insured and had several mechanical faults
City of Wolverhampton Council says people should be "vigilant" and check vehicle companies to make sure they are trusted
- Published
Two prom vehicles have been seized and three others have been ordered off the road until they are fixed.
West Midlands Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stopped a Hummer and a suspected stolen limousine during the joint operation in Wolverhampton.
The Hummer was incorrectly insured and had two illegal front tyres, while the limousine was not insured and had several mechanical faults.
City of Wolverhampton Council said people should be "vigilant" and check vehicle companies to make sure they were trusted.
Prohibition notices were issued about three vehicles with mechanical faults and a minibus driver was fined £400 for exceeding his permitted driving hours.
“Unlicensed drivers or vehicles could put your child and their friends at risk," said Councillor Craig Collingswood.
"We want to ensure that parents can feel confident that the vehicle taking them to their well-deserved celebrations is fully insured and licensed."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external