Mr Davies had been defended by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden when it emerged that the leaflet's contents were being looked at by Gwent Police.

Mr Dowden denied the language was racist and said Mr Davies was "highlighting the failure of the local Labour council to carry out a proper consultation on this, that is entirely what people would expect their local Members of Parliament to do".

But deputy Welsh Labour leader Carolyn Harris called it one of Mr Davies's "gaffes".

Monmouthshire council, which has been Labour-run since the Conservatives lost control of the authority at the 2022 election, announced at the end of July it had deferred a consultation on potential sites to give its plans more consideration, external.

The authority, like all others in Wales, is under obligation to provide sites where there is a need.

Travelling Ahead, which provides advocacy and advice for Gypsy, Roma and traveller communities in Wales, said Mr Davies' leaflet was a "clear breach of the Equality Act, dog whistle actions intended to create hostile environment for Gypsies and travellers".

In a statement Gwent Police Ch Supt Carl Williams said: “We launched a review into the contents of a leaflet published and distributed in Monmouthshire regarding proposals for a development of a Gypsy and traveller site.

“Officers have spoken to several people from the Gypsy and traveller and settled communities before seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on whether the leaflet’s contents constituted any offences.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously and following this review, we will not be taking any further action.”

Mr Davies said: "A lack of wide public consultation by a Labour council to an important issue, and seeking views from my constituents is not a crime. I’m pleased that Gwent Police agree.

“I make no apologies for raising the issue of the location on traveller sites across Monmouthshire.”

Monmouthshire council said: “A decision was due to be taken by our cabinet on 26 July to commence consultation on potential sites for Gypsy and traveller accommodation.

"However, in response to concerns raised, that consultation has been deferred to allow more time for consideration of options for potential sites.

"No sites have been confirmed for consultation at this stage.

“We have a duty to provide a small number of pitches for local people as part of our commitment to providing affordable housing in Monmouthshire.

"We are committed to providing small sites where members of the Gypsy and traveller community can settle, work, and send their children to school.”