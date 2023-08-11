Plans for a new 15-building life science campus in Hertfordshire costing £900m have been approved.

The campus would provide 1.6 million square feet (148,645 sq m) of space for labs, offices and manufacturing facilities in Stevenage.

Developers UBS Asset Management and Reef Group said the project, named the Elevate Quarter, will be "one of Europe’s largest life science campuses", and claimed it could create up to 5,000 new jobs.

The space would also include restaurants, cafes, leisure facilities and three transport hubs providing multi-storey car and bike parking.