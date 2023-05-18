The review suggests the need for a more integrated relationship between primary and secondary care, closer links with other rheumatology services and a reduced reliance on pharmaceutical companies for drug information and training.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, said the review "highlights some systemic governance problems in the rheumatology service that are likely to be present in other parts of HCS".

"But nobody should be in any doubt about the seriousness of this review and these initial findings," she said.

"It is clear that over a period of time HCS had fallen behind 'best practice' in a number of areas and now needs to catch up."

Maureen Parris, chair of Jersey Arthritis Society, said: "It is now imperative that HCS acts on these findings and establishes stronger governance across our health service."