Review highlights rheumatology service weaknesses
A review has been carried out into Jersey’s rheumatology service
The review by the Royal College of Physicians notes a number of service weaknesses
The government said there were "systemic governance problems" in the service
Jersey’s rheumatology service has received initial feedback after questions were raised about clinical record keeping and case management.
The review was commissioned by Health and Community Services (HCS) for the period before January 2022.
The Royal College of Physicians' review notes a number of service weaknesses at that time.
They include poor written patient notes, some inappropriate prescribing and prescriptions that did not include the clinical condition being treated.
The review suggests the need for a more integrated relationship between primary and secondary care, closer links with other rheumatology services and a reduced reliance on pharmaceutical companies for drug information and training.
Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, said the review "highlights some systemic governance problems in the rheumatology service that are likely to be present in other parts of HCS".
"But nobody should be in any doubt about the seriousness of this review and these initial findings," she said.
"It is clear that over a period of time HCS had fallen behind 'best practice' in a number of areas and now needs to catch up."
Maureen Parris, chair of Jersey Arthritis Society, said: "It is now imperative that HCS acts on these findings and establishes stronger governance across our health service."