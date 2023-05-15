A 20-year plan to reform Birmingham's transport network would see the city's ring road transformed into a "green way," the council leader has said.

Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, Councillor Ian Ward said the proposals were the "most ambitious plan for the city in a century".

Due to be published on Tuesday, the plans also include a large city-centre park, cycle paths and walkways.

Councillor Ward said the plan was not a "war on motorists" but aimed to make Birmingham "more liveable and accessible".