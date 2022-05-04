A home care service where “substantial and frequent” staff shortages were said to put people at risk has been rated as inadequate by the care watchdog.

Inspectors found Sheffield-based Solsken Limited, which supports people in their own homes, did not have enough staff “to keep patients safe from avoidable harm and to provide care and treatment”.

The Care Quality Commission, external (CQC) ruling came after it carried out a full inspection in February, to follow-up on a warning issued to the service in July 2021 to make significant improvements.

Solsken Limited said it was "extremely disappointed" by the findings of the latest inspection but vowed to address concerns.