The death of a one-year-old boy is being investigated by police after they were called to a property.

The ambulance service and air ambulance also went to the scene in St Dials, Cwmbran, Torfaen, at about 07:45 BST on Tuesday, 16 May, where he was declared dead.

Gwent Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination would take place.

Police said the boy's family were being supported by force specialists.