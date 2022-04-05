More than £365,000 has been received by Guernsey Bailiff’s Disaster Relief Fund to aid people in Ukraine, the bailiff has said.

The fund, created in 2001, was set up to enable people in Guernsey to be able to easily donate to initiatives promoted by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Bailiff Richard McMahon said he had been "humbled" by the amount raised and people's "incredible generosity".

He said the money would aid the continuing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Mr McMahon said: "People in Guernsey continue to show incredible generosity in their donations.

"I have been truly humbled by quite how much has been donated.

"It very much reflects the spirit of Guernsey people recognising a need to do what we can to help."