Appeal after motorcyclist, 25, dies in crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash involving a van in West Sussex.
Emergency services were called to Petersfield Road, Midhurst, at around 22:00 BST on 29 June.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lavant, was declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.
A 39-year-old woman from Ceredigion, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police added.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage of the incident, which happened near the junction with Woolbeding Lane.
