Passengers at Alderney Airport cannot buy food or drink in the terminal after its cafe operator pulled out.

Ports of Guernsey are on a drive to find a temporary operator after the "short notice" termination of the current contract.

In the meantime, passengers only have access to a water dispenser, the States of Guernsey confirmed.

The last contract was closed on Monday, it said, but it is hoped a new operator can be found in time for Alderney Week.