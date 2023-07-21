A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on a main road, say police.

The man, aged in his 70s, from Kilmington, near Axminster, Devon, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A35 at about 13:40 BST on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist police officers.

The road was closed until about 23:00 BST while an investigation was carried out at the scene.