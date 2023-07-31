Alison Utting, one of the organisers, said: "Bringing joy has always been our absolute aim - if somebody walks past and [the creations] make people smile, then we've achieved what we've wanted to achieve.

"And when you put them up and drive through the town and you see people having their photos taken by them, it's amazing, as we're all fiercely proud of our town and hope the yarnbombing draws more people to Ellesmere."

The 56-year-old said the inspiration for the work came from patterns online, as well as "from each other", as the creatives often swapped ideas and tips.

Ms Utting added that it was "nice" to see how the group had grown since its inception.