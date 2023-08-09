Battery safety warning to boat users in Guernsey
At a glance
Safety advice has been issued to boat users about using and storing lithium-ion batteries
Guernsey Ports said not following safety procedures for such batteries could be "catastrophic"
The port said industry groups had reported 16 total losses due to fire in one 12-month window
Boat users in Guernsey are being warned to be aware of the dangers of lithium-ion battery and keeping them safely.
Guernsey Ports said it was issuing the warning following an increase in reported fires on boats in the UK.
Assistant harbourmaster Kieran Higgs said the batteries need to be treated differently to other power sources.
“Understanding the correct safety procedures is important, as the consequences of a battery fire can be catastrophic,” he said.
The port said industry groups had reported 16 losses due to fire between August 2021 and August 2022, only half of which had a known cause.
It added that all batteries "should be stored, charged, and operated in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions".
Other safety advice included keeping batteries stored below 45C (113F).
