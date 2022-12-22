The vicar said she had started to look for a rescue dog after she lost her terrier Belle who had died aged 14 and when she spotted Cyril on the rescue centre's website she knew it was meant to be.

She added he had "settled in so well" in the parish and is "really enjoying himself".

"He's fast becoming a little celebrity and now he's got his new family with me and the parishioners of Soham," she said.

"His first official engagement was attending our Christmas tree festival and he took it all in his stride and was as good as gold.

"He won't come to every service with me - I think he'll be bored. But he will attend our pet service in the New Year.

"Even though he's 10 he's turned out to be very youthful in his character - and I hope he will become a real ambassador for rescue dogs and rescue centres."