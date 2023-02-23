A disabled woman has won a legal battle with City of York Council after she accused the authority of breaking equalities law.

Flick Williams, a visually-impaired wheelchair user, found herself blocked from using dropped kerbs on a footpath while out shopping in York city centre in May last year.

On leaving a shop, she said furniture from a cafe had been put out while she was inside, covering the dropped kerbs on either side.

York City Council admitted it "got it wrong" about access for those with limited mobility.

The disability rights campaigner submitted a claim to York County Court for disability discrimination, with the council reaching an out-of-court settlement.

The council allowed York businesses to set up pavement cafes more easily under the government’s emergency Covid legislation in 2020.

But Ms Williams and others consistently argued that the way it was implemented in York broke equalities law, as many cafes did not leave the necessary 1.5m (4.9ft) width clear on the footpath to allow pedestrians to pass unimpeded.