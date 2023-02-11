Householders in Torfaen could see waste bin collections reduced to once a month in a bid to encourage more recycling.

The council said wheelie bins, which are currently emptied fortnightly, were found to contain food waste, although that can be collected weekly in a separate caddy.

Material such as paper and card are also estimated to make up to 15% of typical black bag waste, even though they can also be recycled, according to a council report.

The authority is set to hold a consultation on plans for three-weekly or monthly bin collections to boost "stagnating" recycling rates, although any changes would be introduced after March 2024.

Flintshire council is also considering similar action, while Conwy council reduced bin collections in 2018 to boost recycling rates.

Since the pandemic, the amount of waste destined for landfill collected from households across Torfaen has increased, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Failing to hit recycling rates will land the council with hefty Welsh government fines.