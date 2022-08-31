A replacement for a town's library is expected to cost almost twice as much as originally planned a year ago.

The cost of King's Lynn's community hub has risen from £6.36m to £12.4m, but was "still great value" and would offer the Norfolk town a "major boost", councillors said.

It would be built in the old Argos store next to the Vancouver Quarter shopping centre, to replace the Carnegie building in London Road which could be sold.

Opponents have called for that building to be retained as a "heritage asset".