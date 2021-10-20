A police officer who was given a final written warning for making a racist comment to a colleague is appealing the decision.

PC David Warwick used the term to describe a colleague of British-Indian heritage during a "jocular" exchange, a misconduct panel found last month.

The panel said it was "offensive in the extreme", a breach of South Yorkshire Police's standards and amounted to gross misconduct.

PC Warwick denied using the racial slur to Temp Sgt Baldeesh Boora Brown while on duty at Shepcote Lane custody suite in Sheffield.

The panel added it did not believe PC Warwick was racist or malicious, but he did use a racist slur and failed to treat his colleague with respect.