A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.

The victim was found with a chest wound in Grosvenor Park in Lumb Lane, Bradford, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody.

Another 15-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of affray, has since been bailed, the force added.