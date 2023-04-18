Museum to charge admission for first time in 100 years
One of the oldest purpose-made museums in Britain has announced it will have to start charging admissions for the first time in 100 years.
The Wisbech and Fenland Museum, an independent charity, is facing a £60,000-a-year shortfall on its annual running costs of £90,000.
It has started an appeal to local individuals, businesses and organisations to pledge monthly or annual donations to help keep it afloat.
From 1 May, while visitors under 16 and anyone in full-time education will continue to be admitted free, adults will be charged £5 entry.
This ticket will provide a season pass to return for free within the year.
The Grade II* listed Georgian building, erected in 1847, underwent major refurbishment in 2022 thanks to a grant from Historic England, external, which had placed the building on its Heritage at Risk Register in 2018.
Two current exhibitions include one of works by local artists under the age of 24, and the other features the museum's manuscript of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations which is on special display to coincide with BBC One’s new series.
Other artefacts include further first versions of Dickens’ works, Louis XIV’s chess set, Napoleon’s breakfast service seized at the Battle of Waterloo and the complete skeleton of a killer whale found in the River Nene in Wisbech.
The museum also offers seasonal events and craft workshops, which have proved popular during school holidays.
The museum chairman, Steve McGregor, said: "Quite simply, even with admission charges, we can't survive in our present form beyond this financial year.
"We have won one-off grants for capital projects like the recent magnificent refurbishment, but we can't use a penny of that money to keep the lights on, our collections curated, or staff paid."
In order to stay open past April 2024, the museum has launched a new Patrons Scheme, through which businesses, charities and individuals can pledge £600 or £1,200 a year.
It has also started a Supporters Circle, external, where people can support the charity with £5, £10 or £20 a month.
When the museum lost its annual Fenland District Council, external grant in 2016, it was saved from closure by a contribution from Wisbech Town Council, external as well as a group of supporters who pledged a total of £35,000 a year through its Refounders Scheme.
As these schemes ended last month, the new pledging subscriptions will need to provide almost double the previous total to keep the museum open, managers said.
