One of the oldest purpose-made museums in Britain has announced it will have to start charging admissions for the first time in 100 years.

The Wisbech and Fenland Museum, an independent charity, is facing a £60,000-a-year shortfall on its annual running costs of £90,000.

It has started an appeal to local individuals, businesses and organisations to pledge monthly or annual donations to help keep it afloat.

From 1 May, while visitors under 16 and anyone in full-time education will continue to be admitted free, adults will be charged £5 entry.