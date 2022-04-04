Car driver hit by van moments after crash row

A motorist was hit by a van minutes after a roadside row with its driver.

The Mercedes Sprinter and grey Vauxhall collided on the A64 in North Yorkshire, sparking an "altercation" between both drivers, police said.

Following the confrontation, the car driver, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries when he was knocked down by the van. He remains in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage taken near the Hopgrove roundabout between 13:00 and 13:10 GMT on 26 March to contact them.

The force said it had spoken to both men involved. No arrests have been made.