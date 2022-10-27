A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has had a train named in her honour.

Jean Bishop, who died last year aged 99, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK.

Hull Trains held a competition to name its latest 802302 train, with suggestions including local band The Housemartins and headscarf revolutionary Lillian Bilocca.