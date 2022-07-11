Hibernian partner up with FC Edinburgh

Hibernian have announced a five-year strategic partnership with Scottish League One side, FC Edinburgh, formerly Edinburgh City.

Under the agreement, Hibs youngsters will be loaned out to the third-tier club, who already possess close ties to their Premiership neighbours.

Centre-back Jack Brydon, 18, returns to FC Edinburgh where he spent last term on loan, with current Hibs first-team members Ryan Porteous and Josh Campbell also enjoying stints at the club in the past.

FC Edinburgh's squad already features a host of former Hibs men, including Danny Handling, Callum Crane and Innes Murray, whose loan arrangement was made permanent this summer, while veteran 2016 Scottish Cup winner Liam Fontaine recently joined from Dundee.

As part of the deal, Hibernian Women will play their home matches at FC Edinburgh's Meadowbank Stadium, having hosted games at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena last term.