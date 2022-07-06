Lucian Freud exhibition honours artist's centenary
Slide 1 of 6, Lucian Freud, An exhibition celebrating what would have been artist Lucian Freud's centenary has opened at the Freud Museum in north London.
1 of 6
End of image gallery
At a glance
An exhibition exploring artist Lucian Freud's childhood and family life has opened at the Freud Museum in north London
Lucian Freud: Family Matters celebrates what would have been the renowned painter's centenary
Childhood drawings, family photographs, books and illustrated letters are among the items which have gone on display
The exhibition, based in the former Hampstead home of the founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, runs until 29 January 2023
- Published