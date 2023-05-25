A teenage rapper has described the dangers of living in Ely where two boys died in an e-bike crash.

JM, 17, said music had helped steer him on the right path and called on other young people to lead the way in setting positive examples.

But others working in the area lamented cuts to youth programmes and youth centres.

A riot broke out in the area on Monday after Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, lost their lives in the crash.