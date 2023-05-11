City of London Police has become the first force in the UK to screen people being held in custody for undiagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The pilot aims to help people get a quick referral for diagnosis and support, the force says.

It is working with therapist Sarah Templeton, from charity ADHD Liberty, who has worked in four English prisons.

In 2021, Dame Sally Coates’ report for the prison watchdog HMIP suggested at least 50% of prisoners could have some form of neurodivergence.