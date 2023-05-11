City police to screen suspects for undiagnosed ADHD
City of London Police has become the first force in the UK to screen people being held in custody for undiagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
The pilot aims to help people get a quick referral for diagnosis and support, the force says.
It is working with therapist Sarah Templeton, from charity ADHD Liberty, who has worked in four English prisons.
In 2021, Dame Sally Coates’ report for the prison watchdog HMIP suggested at least 50% of prisoners could have some form of neurodivergence.
Ms Templeton said: “We’ve been working for seven years to raise awareness.
"A mental health nurse I have spoken to, who has worked in prisons for 20 years, puts the rate of ADHD at 85%. It shows how serious the problem is."
She has created a checklist for officers to use, which will see urgent cases being fast-tracked to the NHS for an adult ADHD assessment.
Det Ch Insp Anna Rice said the pilot would "identify undiagnosed ADHD among detainees, supporting them and ensuring they are processed fairly".
The pilot will last three months and will continue if successful.
Ms Templeton said she wanted to see all forces across the country adopt the checklist in the future.
City of London Police previously adopted a mental health and neurodevelopmental checklist when dealing with suspects.
That checklist, developed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, aims to improve information provided to CPS prosecutors before they make charging and case decisions.
