A record number of women took part in the 20th anniversary of a fundraising event for breast cancer.
The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run saw 195 women and their decorated farm vehicles drive through south Norfolk and north Suffolk on Sunday.
Over the years, the event has raised £896,000 for Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal and 112 tractors took part in 2022.
This year, £94,600 was raised, breaking last year's record and bringing the Pink Ladies closer to their overall goal of £1m.
Lynne Ainge, 61, from Norwich, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and took part in her 10th run.
"It is the one event in my year that everything else takes a back seat for," she said.
"I want to raise funds, awareness and also give hope to others that may be affected."
