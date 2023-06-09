Two sisters have had their childhood home recreated in a 1950s replica town at Beamish Museum.

Linda Gilmore and Brenda O’Neill’s former house on Rochdale Road, Sunderland, was chosen to be recreated after winning a public vote.

The sisters worked alongside staff at the museum down to the last detail, including a fireplace with brass and an ashtray and lighter that their father would have used.

Two houses from the era, as well as a police office and a bowling green, are open to the public.