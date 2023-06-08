A ministerial decision to allow gas drilling in Surrey was inconsistent with a similar decision issued on the same day, the High Court has heard.

Environmental campaigners Protect Dunsfold and Waverley Borough Council are bringing legal action to stop UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) from digging an exploratory gas well in Dunsfold.

The proposed site is in an Area of Great Landscape Value and sits on the border of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

During a hearing in London, Protect Dunsfold argued that their situation is “directly comparable” to a gas drilling case near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.