A homeless mother-of-two who has been living with her partner and children in a tent for a month says she has been let down by the authorities.

Factory worker Sasha Osborn said she was unable to keep up with her rent after her wages were cut when she was off sick twice with Covid.

The family, from Lincolnshire, initially became homeless in November and have now been living under canvas for a month.

Boston Borough Council said the family were "homeless intentionally".