Ministers must reply to mail plane petition

Jersey post box

A petition to stop Royal Mail using a ferry instead of a plane to deliver mail has reached more than a thousand signatures

More than a thousand people have signed a petition asking the States to save the island's mail aircraft link to the UK.

Royal Mail has suggested cutting the service.

A switch to using a ferry to deliver post is being explored as part of Royal Mail's 2023 Postal Scheme consultation but would mean no next-day delivery service.

Now the petition has passed a thousand signatures, ministers will have to reply.

Royal Mail is required to provide next-day delivery to UK addresses, but this does not include the Channel islands.

It has previously said the move would "reduce costs" and "demonstrate a commitment to minimising the impact on the environment".

It would mean a two-day service instead of next-day priority mail between the UK and Jersey, it said.

