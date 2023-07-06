A new urban park featuring an amphitheatre and oval lawn was praised as “out of this world” as it was unanimously approved by councillors.

It is set to be developed in Stockton town centre as part of its multimillion-pound regeneration.

The park also includes a “cultural ribbon” and “cultural confetti” telling the heritage stories of the town.

It will be located on the site of the former Swallow Hotel and Castlegate Shopping Centre and multi-storey car park, which is being demolished.