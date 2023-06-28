Plans to slash the budget of library and archive services in Dudley have been scrapped and every library will stay open, the council's leader has said.

The move to cut nearly £1.5m by the end of 2026 was approved, and saw opponents campaign against the move.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley denied it was a U-turn and said it was due to an improved financial situation.

But Paul Quigley, who led the campaign, said people wanted clarification over the future of the service.

"Our campaign was always to get these cuts removed and protect the service and develop and invest in it in the future. If that's happening, we're pleased," he added.