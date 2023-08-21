Man wanted for assault and escaping custody
A 43-year-old man wanted for assault and escaping lawful custody is being sought by police.
Darren Dixon allegedly assaulted a police officer and ran away while being detained in the Swanscombe Street area of Swanscombe at about 11:10 BST on Saturday.
Mr Dixon had been arrested after officers responded to a report a woman had been assaulted the same morning, Kent Police said.
He is believed to have links to the Dartford and south London areas.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to come forward.
