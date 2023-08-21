A 43-year-old man wanted for assault and escaping lawful custody is being sought by police.

Darren Dixon allegedly assaulted a police officer and ran away while being detained in the Swanscombe Street area of Swanscombe at about 11:10 BST on Saturday.

Mr Dixon had been arrested after officers responded to a report a woman had been assaulted the same morning, Kent Police said.

He is believed to have links to the Dartford and south London areas.