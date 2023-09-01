Teen killers were 'intent on destroying evidence'
The lead investigating officer into the murder of an 18-year-old man in Norwich said the killers were "intent on destroying evidence".
On Wednesday, three teenagers were found guilty of killing Joe Dix in Mile Cross in January 2022.
Det Supt Phill Gray, at Norfolk Police, said officers found phones belonging to the killers broken and in a local river.
It took seven months to fix and dry the devices, but when they were unlocked the GPS trackers led police to the trio's burnt clothing.
Mr Dix suffered seven stab wounds during an attack by Benjamin Gil, Cameron Palmer and Hans Beeharry.
Norwich Crown Court heard the three had gone to a flat in Vale Green in the city with the intention of stealing money and drugs.
Beeharry had a key to the flat but failed to open the front door.
Inside was a London-based county lines drugs dealer, who telephoned Mr Dix for help.
Mr Dix, who the court was told had been convicted for supplying Class A drugs in 2021, left his flat nearby and headed to the scene with a large knife.
A chase and a scuffle ensued with the three defendants in the street and Mr Dix suffered fatal stab injuries.
Four knives were identified in court as weapons used, including a 24-inch (61cm) sword.
Speaking about how police caught the murderers, Mr Gray said their mobile phones had been "broken" and "in water for a period of time".
"We went through the process of repairing those phones, unlocking them and being able to download them," he said.
"They were clearly intent on destroying evidence.
"Murder is a major investigation and we will do everything we can to establish the truth."
Addressing anyone who was thinking about taking a knife out with them when leaving the house, he said: "Carrying knives on the streets of our communities is completely unacceptable and I'd appeal to anyone who thinks it is to look at what happened here."
Gil, Palmer and Beeharry are due to be sentenced on 4 October.