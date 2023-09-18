Care home opens up pub for residents
At a glance
A pub has opened at a care home in Telford
Telford Hall home transformed its library into a bar after residents said they missed visiting the pub
It provides a place to socialise and play games such as dominos
Care home manager Fiona Brewin said traditional and quirky ideas for the pub's name would be "deeply appreciated"
A care home in Telford has opened its own pub for residents after they said they missed visiting their local.
Staff at Telford Hall home in Lawley village have transformed the library into a bar.
Featuring antiques, a wooden bar and cosy interiors, it provides a place to socialise and play games like dominos while enjoying a drink.
Manager of the home Fiona Brewin said the pub did not yet have a name, but traditional and quirky ideas would be "deeply appreciated".
Maria Armstrong, who works at the home, said old furniture was used to give the pub an "old-worldly" look.
The transformation was made possible due to fundraising and fetes.
Vera Ward lives at the home and said the space provided her with a chance to meet other residents.
"I'm not a big drinker, but I think it's wonderful that they've done this," she added.
Ms Brewin, said: "Care homes are about enjoying life because they are in a safe environment, so you can have fun."
