Harlow pond body: Police launch murder investigation

Police at Oakwood Pond in HarlowJohn Fairhall/BBC

Police could not say whether the discovery was linked to any ongoing missing person or murder inquiry

Police have confirmed the discovery of human remains in a pond is being treated as a murder investigation.

Officers said they were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Det Supt Rob Kirby said the area would remain cordoned off for several more days while the water was dredged.

He said it was too early to identify any characteristics, such as age, sex or ethnicity, or whether it was connected to any ongoing missing person or murder inquiry.

Police were initially called to the site to reports of a suspicious object in the water.

Essex Police

The pond was due to be cordoned off for several more days to allow for dredging

"Some witnesses have indicated that the human remains have been there for some time,” said Det Supt Kirby, adding: “several weeks certainly”.

The results of forensic tests were expected by the end of the week, he said.

"We are keeping a really open mind as to how the remains ended up there,” he added.

"We are working relentlessly to make sure those responsible are brought to justice.”

John Fairhall/BBC

Det Supt Rob Kirby said witnesses indicated the remains had been in the pond for some time

