Harlow pond body: Police launch murder investigation

Police have confirmed the discovery of human remains in a pond is being treated as a murder investigation.

Officers said they were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Det Supt Rob Kirby said the area would remain cordoned off for several more days while the water was dredged.

He said it was too early to identify any characteristics, such as age, sex or ethnicity, or whether it was connected to any ongoing missing person or murder inquiry.

Police were initially called to the site to reports of a suspicious object in the water.